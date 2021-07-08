Police investigating laser pen incident in England match, minister says
Police are investigating a laser pen incident that occurred during England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark, according to a Home Office minister.
Baroness Williams of Trafford described it as “appalling” before adding she understood police are looking into the matter.
A laser shone in Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel’s face before he saved Harry Kane’s penalty in extra-time.
The England striker scored from the rebound to help the Three Lions to a 2-1 victory and they now face Italy in Sunday’s final.
Speaking in the House of Lords, Lady Williams told peers: “Lord Thomas of Gresford mentioned about the incident with the laser pen.
“It was an appalling incident and I have already asked about this.
“I understand the police are investigating it.”
