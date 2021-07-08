Police investigating laser pen incident in England match, minister says

Baroness Williams of Trafford described it as “appalling” before adding she understood police are looking into the matter.

A laser shone in Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel’s face before he saved Harry Kane’s penalty in extra-time.

The England striker scored from the rebound to help the Three Lions to a 2-1 victory and they now face Italy in Sunday’s final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark looks dejected after conceding their side's second goal scored by Harry Kane

Speaking in the House of Lords, Lady Williams told peers: “Lord Thomas of Gresford mentioned about the incident with the laser pen.

“It was an appalling incident and I have already asked about this.

“I understand the police are investigating it.”