PNE pairing Alan Browne and Sean Maguire visit children's soccer school

Preston North End’s Alan Browne and Sean Maguire made an appearance at the PNE Community and Education Trust’s soccer school and activity zone.

The Republic of Ireland pairing stopped by at PlayFootball at the club’s community training centre, much to the delight of the participating children.

Browne and Maguire posed for photos and signed autographs for the youngsters, with plenty of PNE shirts proudly on display.

The duo even took time out for a brief question and answer session and crossbar challenge with one of the lucky participating groups.

Regular player visits are made to the community soccer school and activity zone, which is open to children aged five to 14.

For bookings, contact community@pne.com or 01772 693309, or view courses online at www.officialsoccerschools.co.uk/prestonnorthend