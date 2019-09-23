PNE legend Mark Lawrenson pays emotional tribute to his late mother Theresa

Former Republic of Ireland and PNE defender Mark Lawrenson has made a tribute to his late mother on social media.
Preston-born Lawrenson took to Twitter to say goodbye to his mum Theresa, who has died last week aged 84.
Following the funeral on Friday, the football pundit said: "We said farewell to our beloved Mum/Grandma."
"We only have one mother and they are our mentors in so many ways.
"Not sure I told you enough times how much I loved you".
In an interview for The Independent in 2009 Lawrenson revealed that his mother had once hoped he might be ordained as a priest, but he followed in his father's footsteps instead, making his Deepdale debut in 1974 aged 17.
Lawrenson's father, Thomas, had played as a winger for Preston North End alongside the legendary Sir Tom Finney in the 1950s.
“My mum and dad were very proud of what I did in my career," he told the Post in 2015, "but of course I owe a lot to them, and I wouldn’t be where I am now without them.
“When I was a kid my mum use to drive me everywhere, she was our taxi driver who drove me to play in all sort of games, in all sorts of different places".