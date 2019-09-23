PNE legend Mark Lawrenson pays emotional tribute to his late mother Theresa

Former Republic of Ireland and PNE defender Mark Lawrenson has made a tribute to his late mother on social media.

Preston-born Lawrenson took to Twitter to say goodbye to his mum Theresa, who has died last week aged 84.

Lawrenson paid tribute to his mother, Theresa.

Following the funeral on Friday, the football pundit said: "We said farewell to our beloved Mum/Grandma."

"We only have one mother and they are our mentors in so many ways.

"Not sure I told you enough times how much I loved you".

In an interview for The Independent in 2009 Lawrenson revealed that his mother had once hoped he might be ordained as a priest, but he followed in his father's footsteps instead, making his Deepdale debut in 1974 aged 17.

Lawrenson's father, Thomas, had played as a winger for Preston North End alongside the legendary Sir Tom Finney in the 1950s.

“My mum and dad were very proud of what I did in my career," he told the Post in 2015, "but of course I owe a lot to them, and I wouldn’t be where I am now without them.

“When I was a kid my mum use to drive me everywhere, she was our taxi driver who drove me to play in all sort of games, in all sorts of different places".