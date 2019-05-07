Play-offs are best way to go up says Chorley skipper Andy Teague

Andy Teague says Chorley endured an emotional rollercoaster to book their spot in the play-off final against Spennymoor Town.

But despite a draining penalty shootout win the Magpies skipper says there is no better way to get promoted than through the play-offs.

Tegaue, 33, recovered from a groin injury to captain the side to a 3-1 penalty shootout win over Altrincham on Sunday after a 1-1 draw.

Now Teague could take into the National League for the first time in 29 years if they beat Spennymoor at Victory Park on Sunday.

He knows their whole season now boils down to one game but the centre half loves the big matches as Chorley bid to fight back from missing out on the National League North title by one point to Stockport County.

He said: “It is disappointing that we did not win the title but emotionally you have got to get yourself ready for the next game.

“Now it is all about one game. Being champions would have been amazing but there is no better feeling than to win in the play-offs.

“We have done it before and we can do it again. We have got to behind each other now and look forward to it.

“This is what it is about – this is what we have worked all season for, through pre-season all the way through, those nine months ago, this is what it comes down too.

“I look forward to the games. Some of the players on Sunday might have let the occasion overhaul them.

“I said to a couple in there, you have to enjoy the game. This is what we play football for, you have to take the occasion on and do what you do.

“Hopefully next week some of the lads who will have been disappointed with their performance will come out and achieve more than they did on Sunday.

And Teague was full of praise for spot-kick king Matty Urwin who made three straight saves to book a place in the play-off final after Alex Newby and Adam Blakeman had missed penalties.

Speaking about fighting back from a goal down he said: We were always confident we were going to score. We have averaged two goals a game this season.

“Fair play to Alty they kept it tight. We had to do it the hard way through penalties. Credit to Matt.”

Speaking about the tie going to extra time he said: “It is difficult. Your body is tired, you are mentally drained but we kept at it.

“Our penalties had not been that good but it took Matty to save us and go through.

“But credit to the lads who stepped up.

“It is mentally draining to miss one but we scored the ones when it was necessary.”