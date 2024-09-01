Oxford City 2, Chorley 2: Magpies fight back to earn a point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chorley battled back to earn a share of the spoils at Oxford City on Saturday.

The Magpies shipped two goals in the first half as they appeared on course for their second defeat of the National League North season.

However, Mike Calveley gave them a lifeline after the break and Craig Hewitt hit the equaliser later on after the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

The visitors came undone inside the opening four minutes of the game, Andre Burley capitalising on a slack, attempted clearance by Matt Urwin which left the former to calmly curl the ball home into an empty net.

Craig Hewitt fires home the equaliser (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

The Magpies found themselves two goals behind, Corie Andrews slamming home from inside the area after a smart cross in from the right flank.

Chorley hit the crossbar right before the break through Mark Ellis but found themselves with a mountain to climb at half-time. Andy Preece's side came out firing after the restart. Calveley gave the Magpies a lifeline, tapping in from close range after Ellis hit the crossbar once again from a corner.

A turning point then came in the game with 16 minutes left, Andrews given his marching orders having taken too long to leave the pitch in the eyes of the referee.

Barely three minutes after that and Chorley were back on level terms, Hewitt, pictured, firing home after a flick through into his path from Momodou Touray.