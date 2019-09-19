Oldham Athletic appoint former Preston North End assistant boss as their new head coach ahead of Morecambe meeting

Oldham Athletic have made another managerial change ahead of their game against Morecambe on Saturday.

The Latics, who are one place and one point above the Shrimps at the lower end of League Two, announced on Thursday evening they had parted company with head coach, Laurent Banide, and his assistant, Bouziane Benaraibi.

Moments later and they revealed that former Stevenage boss Dino Maamria as their new head coach; the sixth different man at the helm in the last 16 months.

Maamria had only been sacked by Stevenage earlier this month after guiding them to 10th place last season but now takes over from Banide, who only had 11 games in charge of the Latics.

Maamria, a former assistant boss at Preston North End and Newport County, told the Oldham website: “I’m hugely excited to join such an historical football club.

“The vision and ambition of the chairman was a big factor and the first priority is to stabilise and unite this great football club.

“I’m here to win football matches as well as improve, give confidence and belief to an already talented squad.”