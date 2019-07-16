North West Counties League clubs’ fixtures: Longridge Town, Charnock Richard & Garstang FC

Longridge Town, Charnock Richard and Garstang have discovered their opening day opponents following the publication of the North West Counties League’s fixtures for the new season.

Town’s first season in the Premier Division sees them up against a familiar rival.

Lee Ashcroft’s players travel to an Avro side, whom they battled for last season’s First Division North title before winning it on the final day.

The trip to Avro is the first of three consecutive away league games to start the season, followed by trips to Irlam and Congleton Town. Sandwiched between the second and third games is the club’s FA Cup extra preliminary round tie with Barnoldswick Town visiting the Mike Riding Ground.

All in all, Town play eight times in August with an FA Vase home game with Newcastle University rounding off the month.

Christmas brings a home game with Squires Gate on Boxing Day, Avro and Squires Gate are their opponents over Easter, while home games with Congleton Town and Barnoldswick Town end the season.

Charnock Richard kick off their NWCL Premier Division campaign at Rylands. They travel to Warrington on Saturday August 3, and then host Barnoldswick Town at Mossie Park on Tuesday August 6.

Then then entertain Lower Breck in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday, August 19, before another home game, back in the league, against 1874 Northwich the following Saturday. A trip to newly-promoted Longridge Town is next up on August 21, with Charnock again on the road on Saturday 24 at Irlam.

A home game with Avro follows on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, with the month rounded off with a trip to Cammell Laird in the FA Vase on Saturday August 31.

In the First Division North, Garstang begin their season with back-to-back home games.

Andy Payton’s reign as the Riversiders’ boss sees Shelley and Steeton their visitors in the first two games.

They are also in FA Vase action at the end of the month with another home match against Sunderland West End.

As with Longridge, they are at home on Boxing Day with AFC Blackpool their opponents.

They are also at home for the final two games of the season with Holker Old Boys and St Helens Town the opposition in question.

FIXTURES

LONGRIDGE TOWN 2019/20

August

3 Avro (A)

6 Irlam (A)

10 Barnoldswick Town (H; FA Cup)

17 Congleton Town (A)

21 Charnock Richard (H)

24 Rylands (H)

26 Hanley Town (A)

31 Newcastle University(H; FA Vase)

September

7 Barnoldswick Town (A)

14 Ashton Athletic (H)

21 Skelmersdale United (A)

28 Northwich Victoria (H)

October

5 Litherland REMYCA (A)

12 1874 Northwich (H)

26 Runcorn Town (A)

November

2 Bootle (A)

9 Burscough (H)

16 Whitchurch Alport (A)

23 Padiham (H)

30 1874 Northwich (A)

December

7 Skelmersdale United (H)

14 Northwich Victoria (A)

21 Hanley Town (H)

26 Squires Gate (H)

28 Padiham (A)

January

4 Winsford United (H)

11 Burscough (A)

25 Irlam (H)

February

1 Winsford United (A)

8 Whitchurch Alport (H)

15 Bootle (H)

29 Rylands (A)

March

7 Litherland REMYCA (H)

14 Ashton Athletic (A)

21 Runcorn Town (H)

April

4 Charnock Richard (A)

11 Avro (H)

13 Squires Gate (A)

18 Congleton Town (H)

25 Barnoldswick Town (H)

GARSTANG 2019/20

August

3 Shelley (H)

7 Steeton (H)

14 AFC Liverpool (A)

17 Golcar United (H)

19 Daisy Hill (A)

24 Emley AFC (H)

26 Holker Old Boys (A)

31 Sunderland West End (H; FA Vase)

September

7 Chadderton (A)

14 Pilkington (H)

21 Cleator Moor Celtic (A)

28 Prestwich Heys (H)

October

12 Atherton LR (A)

19 Stockport Town (H; Macron Cup)

26 AFC Darwen (H)

November

2 Lower Breck (A)

9 St Helens Town (A)

16 Bacup Borough (H)

23 Ashton Town (A)

30 AFC Liverpool (H)

December

7 Pilkington (A)

14 Prestwich Heys (A)

21 Lower Breck (H)

26 AFC Blackpool (H)

28 Steeton (A)

January

4 Nelson (H)

11 Emley AFC (A)

25 AFC Darwen (A)

February

1 Cleator Moor Celtic (H)

8 Ashton Town (H)

15 Shelley (A)

29 Golcar United (A)

March

7 Daisy Hill (H)

14 Atherton LR (H)

21 Nelson (A)

April

4 Bacup Borough (A)

11 Chadderton (H)

13 AFC Blackpool (A)

18 Holker Old Boys (H)

25 St Helens Town (H)

CHARNOCK RICHARD 2019/20

AUGUST

3 Rylands....................A

6 Barnoldswick tn...H

10 Lower Breck.............H (FA Cup)

17 1874 Northwich.......h

21 Longridge Town......a

24 Irlam.........................a

26 Avro...........................h

31 Cammell Laird 1907.a

(FA Vase)

september

7 Skelmersdale utd..h

18 Runcorn town.........a

21 Winsford United....h

28 Congleton Town.....h

october

5 Burscough...............a

12 Bootle.......................h

19 Bacup Borough........a

(macron cup)

26 Litherland...............a

november

2 Whitchurch.............h

9 Padiham....................h

16 Congleton town.....a

23 Winsford United....a

30 Hanley Town............h

december

7 Northwich Vic........h

14 Padiham....................a

21 Squires Gate............a

26 Ashton Athletic.....h

28 Whitchurch.............a

january

4 Irlam.........................h

11 Rylands....................h

25 Hanley Town............a

february

1 Burscough...............h

8 Northwich Vic........a

15 1874 Northwich.......a

29 Runcorn Town........h

march

7 Skelmersdale Utd..a

14 Litherland...............h

21 Barnoldswick Tn...a

april

4 Longridge Town......h

11 Bootle.......................a

13 Ashton Athletic......a

18 Squires Gate............h

25 Avro...........................a