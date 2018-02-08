Where to get your non-league football fix with AFC Fylde, Chorley, Bamber Bridge, Lancaster City and others all in action this weekend

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to taking in a non-league game across Lancashire this weekend.

From the National League to the West Lancashire League, if you’re not heading to a Football League fixture there’s plenty on offer at a more grassroots level.

AFC Fylde striker Danny Rowe

All games are scheduled to go ahead at the time of writing.

National League

AFC Fylde will be looking to maintain their play-off push when they travel to Gateshead this weekend. The Coasters, currently ninth, drew 2-2 with Eastleigh last time out and are one point outside the top seven. Gateshead have pulled themselves clear of trouble in recent weeks and are 10 points above the relegation places in 14th.

Full National League fixtures (all Saturday 3pm unless stated): Barrow vs Hartlepool United, Bromley vs Maidstone United, Dagenham and Redbridge vs Aldershot Town (5.30pm), Dover Athletic vs Sutton United, Eastleigh vs Boreham Wood, Ebbsfleet United vs Solihull Moors, Gateshead vs AFC Fylde, Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers, Macclesfield Town vs Guiseley, Maidenhead United vs Torquay United, Woking vs Chester, Wrexham vs FC Halifax Town

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds

National League North

Chorley have a rare Friday night match when they travel to FC United of Manchester. The Magpies are 10th in the table and three points shy of the play-off places. New arrival Lee Molyneux, formerly of Accrington and Morecambe, could make his debut after joining on loan from Guiseley. Kevin Davies’ Southport, 18th and two points clear of the drop zone are away to Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday who sit one place and one point below them in the table.

Full National League North fixtures (all Saturday 3pm unless stated): FC United of Manchester vs Chorley (Friday, 7.45pm), AFC Telford United vs North Ferriby United, Alfreton Town vs Tamworth, Blyth Spartans vs Brackley Town, Boston United vs Curzon Ashton, Bradford Park Avenue vs Darlington, Gainsborough Trinity vs Southport, Leamington vs Harrogate Town, Spennymoor Town vs Kidderminster Harriers, Stockport County vs Nuneaton Town, York City vs Salford City.

Northern Premier League

Lancaster City's Craig Carney.

Premier Division

Lancaster City will be looking to kickstart their season when third in the table Grantham Town visit Giant Axe on Saturday. Boss Phil Brown saw his side lose 3-0 at Rushall Olympic on Tuesday night, their fourth defeat in their last five games. The Dolly Blues are currently 12th after promotion last season.

Full NPL Premier Division fixtures (Saturday 3pm): Ashton United vs Coalville Town, Buxton vs Altrincham, Halesowen Town vs Rushall Olympic, Hednesford Town vs Barwell, Lancaster City vs Grantham Town, Mickleover Sports vs Stalybridge Celtic, Nantwich Town vs Matlock Town, Shaw Lane vs Marine, Stafford Rangers vs Whitby Town, Sutton Coldfield Town vs Warrington Town, Witton Albion vs Stourbridge, Workington vs Farsley Celtic

First Division North

Bamber Bridge, fourth in the table and three points off top spot, host derby rivals Clitheroe. The play-off chasing Blues have won eight of their past 13 league games but head to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on the back of two defeats. Brig boss Neil Reynolds is a former player and manager of Clitheroe. Elsewhere Kendal are away to Ramsbottom United.

Full NPL First Division North Fixtures (Saturday 3pm): Bamber Bridge vs Clitheroe, Brighouse Town vs Goole AFC, Colwyn Bay vs Atherton Collieries, Glossop North End vs Droylsden, Hyde United vs Colne, Mossley vs Scarborough Athletic, Ossett Town vs Radcliffe Borough, Prescot Cables vs Tadcaster Albion, Ramsbottom United vs Kendal Town, South Shields vs Skelmersdale United

North West Counties League

In the Premier Division, third in the table Charnock Richard will attempt to make up further ground on leaders Runcorn Linnets when they host Barnoldswick Town. Burscough, 17th, are at Maine Road.

Full NWCL Premier Division fixtures (Saturday 3pm): AFC Darwen vs 1874 Northwich, AFC Liverpool vs West Didsbury & Chorlton, Charnock Richard vs Barnoldswick Town, City of Liverpool FC vs Abbey Hey, Congleton Town vs Padiham, Irlam vs Hanley Town, Maine Road vs Burscough, Northwich Victoria vs Runcorn Linnets, Runcorn Town vs Ashton Athletic, Widnes vs Barnton, Winsford United vs Bootle.

West Lancashire League

Second in the table Garstang will look to keep pace with leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers when they host Haslingden St Marys. Lee Baker’s Riversiders have six games in hand and sit 12 points back. Wrens are at Southport Hesketh.

Full West Lancs Premier Division fixtures (Saturday 3pm): Euxton Villa vs Tempest United, Garstang vs Haslingden St Marys, Longridge Town vs Hesketh Bank, Southport Hesketh vs Blackpool Wren Rovers, Thornton Cleveleys vs Burscough Richmond, Turton vs Slyne with Hest, Vickerstown vs Coppull United, Whitehaven vs Fulwood Amateurs.