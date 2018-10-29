Prolific non-league striker Carl Grimshaw has better goal ratio than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after 400 milestone

Prolific Charnock Richard forward Carl Grimshaw now has a better goal ratio over the last 10 seasons in club competitions than greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi having ticked off another milestone at the weekend.

Grimshaw hit the four-ton mark in his 10th season at the club, scoring his 12th goal of this term in a 3-2 defeat at Whitchurch Alport in Saturday’s North West Counties League Premier Division game.

Ronaldo has netted 318 times in 302 appearances for both Real Madrid and Juventus after leaving Manchester United at the same time as Grimshaw arrived at Mossie Park.

The non-league hot-shot has racked up his 400 goals in just 352 games.

That is a ratio of 1.13 goals per game for Grimshaw, 1.05 a game for Ronaldo in club action over the last 10 seasons.

Messi meanwhile is 10 goals shy of Grimshaw’s tally since his debut for Barcelona in 2004, the Argentinian netting 390 times in 427 appearances for the Spanish giants.

The lowest goal return Grimshaw has had in his previous nine seasons is 29, and the highest was 51 set in Charnock Richard’s 2017-18 season.

Club secretary Dave Rowland said: “I have been in football as player and club administrator for the past 53 years and I have never come across a more potent striker than Carl Grimshaw.”

The player made the perfect start at Charnock, having joined from Eagley in 2009, scoring what would be the first of many at Mossie Park on his debut in the Goldline Trophy against Manchester League side Hindsford.

And 351 competitive games later, the Chorley born hitman has racked up 400 strikes to go with a whole host of honours. He has won four West Lancashire League Premier Division title medals, three Richardson Cup winners’ medals, a North West Counties League Division One runners-up medal, two Lancashire FA Amateur Shield winners’ medals, and an Association of Northern Counties Senior Cup winners’ medal.

Rowland added: “It has been a privilege to have been associated with such a wonderful character over these past few seasons.

“Loyalty in football is a dying virtue these days and especially for a striker of Carl’s undoubted quality and ability.

“The way that he has represented Charnock Richard on and off the field of play is a testament to his integrity. The phrase ‘club legend’ is often bandied about these days by the media, but in his case, the saying is apt.

“He was often the target of clubs higher up the pecking order in the National League System but always remained a true ‘Villager’.

“When the book is eventually written about the history of Charnock Richard Football Club, Carl’s achievements will stand out like a beacon.

“Such individuals as Carl Grimshaw and Andy Roberts have played a prominent part in the club’s most successful years.

“The record stands for itself. To have scored 400 goals is a remarkable achievement by any standards.

“A striker is always at the blunt end of things, in the thick of battle and despite many a physical encounter with some of the hardiest central defenders, Carl has hardly missed a game through injury during his time at Mossie Park.

“Often described as an ‘old fashioned centre-forward’, there is more to Carl than that.

“Indeed, Carl’s value to the Charnock cause goes a good deal further than his goalscoring prowess and he will often be seen clearing his lines at the heart of the Villagers’ defence.

“He is a natural leader, a skipper that leads by example.

“His determination, passion and enthusiasm, as much as his panache in front of goal, marks him out as an extraordinary footballer.”