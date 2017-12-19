Paul Jarvis leaves Chorley to return to Lancaster City

Paul Jarvis has ended his long association with Chorley and is set for a return to home-town club Lancaster City.

The winger or full-back has spent nearly five years with the Magpies, having first played for the Dolly Blues between 2008 and 2011.

He also spent part of last year’s title-winning campaign on loan at Giant Axe as Phil Brown’s side won the NPL First Division North title.

During a successful period at Victory Park, Jarvis made just shy of 200 appearances for Chorley having joined from AFC Fylde.

He was a key figure in the club’s promotion to the National League North back in 2014 and subsequent run to the play-off final against Guiseley.

“I want to thank everyone for their support during my time at Chorley,” Jarvis said on his departure.

“The management, the backroom staff, the fans, they’ve all been brilliant.

“Chorley is a great family club and I’ve loved my time here.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it feels like the right time and I’m ready for a new challenge.

“I want to wish the manager Matt Jansen and the lads all the best for the rest of the season.”

His arrival at Giant Axe comes after Scott Harries left the club, the winger having joined from Warrington in the summer.

Jarvis is likely to be back in the Lancaster squad for Saturday’s trip to Mickleover Sports once the final paperwork is completed.