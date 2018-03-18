Non-league round-up

Bamber Bridge suffered their first NPL First Division North defeat since November as Hyde United ran out 2-1 winners at Ewen Fields.

The hosts went ahead through Luke Porritt, but Brig ace Alistair Waddecar’s goal late in the first half sent both sides in level at the break.

But it was Darren Kelly’s men who hit the front again in the second half through centre-half Tyrone Gay, his 66th-minute strike enough to earn the three points.

Kendal Town beat Ossett Town 1-0 with Sam Staunton-Turner on target, while Clitheroe lost 3-0 at Ossett Albion.

In The NPL Premier Division, Lancaster City’s trip to Barwell was wiped out by a waterlogged pitch.

Two stunning goals in the dying seconds earned Hartlepool United a share of the points in a thrilling 3-3 National League draw at promotion-hopefuls AFC Fylde.

Andy Bond’s unlikely double and a third from James Hardy had overturned Blair Adams’ opener for the visitors.

However, a long-range strike from Jake Cassidy pulled it back to 3-2 and ensured it would be a nervy ending for the Coasters.

And in the third minute of added time, Devante Rodney claimed a valuable point for the visitors in their relegation battle.

Chorley were without a game in the National League North, and Southport’s trip to York fell victim to the weather.

In the North West Counties League Premier Division, Charnock Richard drew 0-0 at Bootle.

Burscough were 4-2 winners at home to Barnton, Chad Whyte getting a hat-trick for the hosts and Peter Henerty grabbing the other.

Chris Bandell and Sam Houghton got Barnton’s goals.