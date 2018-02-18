Non-league round-up

Two goals in the last 15 minutes earned Brig a 3-3 National League North draw at Brighouse Town.

Trailing 3-1 after Waide Fairhurst (8), Aaron Martin (65) and Daniel Grimshaw’s 70th-minute penalty put the hosts in control, Neil Reynolds’ side left it late to claim a draw.

Kieran Charnock (56) had briefly had Bamber Bridge back on terms, but Gary Pett made it 3-2 in the 76th minute.

And four minutes from time, Regan Linney made it 3-3.

Elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe went down 1-0 at home to South Shields, Graeme Armstrong on target.

And Kendal were also losers at home to a solitary Tadcaster Albion penalty, scored by Aaron Hardy.

Lancaster won 4-1 at Coalville Town in the NPL Premier, Richard Mercer scoring twice, with Thomas Kilifin and Hannu Tam also finding the net.

In the National League, AFC Fylde lost 1-0 at home to Leyton Orient.

Southport gained a 3-0 victory at bottom club North Ferriby United which lifted them up to 12th position in the National League North table.

After a bright start, in which Billy Priestley headed against the bar, Port went in front when Ben Clappison brought down David Morgan in the area and leading scorer Jason Gilchrist duly converted the penalty.

Morgan made it 2-0 three minutes later.

And three minutes after the break, Jack Sampson converted Dion Charles’ cross to make it 3-0 and the Sandgrounders coasted it to the final whistle.

In the NWCL Premier, Charnock Richard beat Maine Road 4-1, and Burscough lost 4-2 at Abbey Hey.