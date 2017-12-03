Non-league round-up

Lancaster City suffered a rare defeat at Giant Axe in the NPL Premier Division, going down 2-1 at home to Matlock Town.

On the back of four straight victories, Lancaster were shocked to find themselves 2-0 down as Jake Green (21) and Ricardo German (69) found the net for Matlock.

Tom Kilifin pulled a goal back for Phil Brown’s side with nine minutes remaining but it was too little too late.

Meanwhile, Bamber Bridge’s NPL First Division North game at Glossop North End was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe came from behind to win 2-1 at Radcliffe Borough.

Issac Ward put Boro ahead six minutes before the interval but Alex Newby (60) and Ryan Ellison (83) turned the game around.

Kendal Town lost 3-1 at home to Prescot Cables, Richard Seear getting a late consolation goal.

In the North West Counties League Premier Division, Charnock Richard earned a 1-1 draw at Burscough.

Carl Grimshaw (32) gave the visitors the lead.

But Ben Maddocks levelled the scores 12 minutes from time.

Southport came within three minutes of gaining their first National League North win in three months but a 90th-minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Tamworth means Kevin Davies’ side have now gone 15 matches without a victory.

Jason Gilchrist, recently signed from FC United for a club record fee, became the club’s joint leading scorer with a hat-trick in only his second appearance. Gilchrist netted twice before Curtis Jones diverted a Connor Taylor shot for Tamworth’s first.

But Gilchrist made it 3-1, before the Lambs struck back with late goals from Bradley Reid (81) and Taylor (90,