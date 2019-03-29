Mick Taylor has resigned as Bamber Bridge manager.

Mick Taylor has stepped down from his position as Bamber Bridge manager.

Player coach and captain Matt Lawlor and first team coach Joey Collins will become joint interim first team managers until the end of the current season.

Former first team coach Mick has only been in charge at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium since October following the departure of Neil Reynolds, who left for FC United of Manchester.

However, a torrid run of form since the middle of January has seen Brig plunge down the NPL Premier Division table.

They are only three points above the relegation zone, following a winless run of 10 league games and 12 in all competitions.

The team have lost their last seven matches and Taylor has taken the decision to step down

Former manager Neil Crowe - who was Taylor's assistant - and Stuart Barton will remain part of the club's coaching staff.

The club have also confirmed changes on the playing staff following yesterday's transfer deadline day.

Blackpool Under-18s striker Owen Watkinson has also joined the Irongate dressing room.

MIchael Potts has rejoined Brig on a dual registration from FC United of Manchester. Another familiar face is Joe Booth who also rejoins the club on a dual registration from Squires Gate.

It has also been confirmed that midfielder Darren McKnight has left the club.