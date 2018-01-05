Matt targets revival after Magpies’ defeat

Matt Jansen is confident that Chorley will not have a problem bouncing back from their New Year’s Day defeat to Southport when they host Harrogate Town tomorrow.

The Magpies were beaten 3-0 at Port, Kevin Davies’ first win in charge of the hosts at the 13th time of asking.

On Boxing Day, the sides had shared a goalless draw at Victory Park.

That came after Jansen’s men had pulled off a fine 3-0 win at leaders Salford two days before Christmas.

Harrogate make the trip to Victory Park in second place, Jansen not too worried about positions.

The Chorley boss said: “We seem to be able to raise our games against the top teams and have great performances.

“But it is about when we play teams such as Marine and Southport. We seem to struggle in those games. We play Harrogate next who are in second place and I don’t think we have too much trouble raising our game for that one.”

Jansen will check on the fitness of Scott Leather and Adam Blakeman, the pair both having limped off early in the Southport defeat.

The reverse was one which frustrated Jansen as much as anything – he was of the view that the scoreline did not reflect the pattern of the game.

“We went a goal behind against the run of play and then battered them for the rest of the first half,” said Jansen.

“The second half was much the same, we were chasing the game a bit.

“I was disappointed with the result but the display was okay.

“You could have tossed a coin 10 times, shouted heads each time and everything seemed to land on tails.”