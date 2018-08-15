Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft urges fans to get behind the team

Manager Lee Ashcroft has urged the people of Longridge and beyond to come and support the boys ahead of their triple home header.

Town face Prestwich Heys at the Mike Riding Ground on Saturday, closely followed by the visit of Bacup Borough on Wednesday night with Shelley FC the visitors on Saturday August 25.

The club have made a decent start to life in the North West Counties First Division North after their elevation from the West Lancashire League this season. They have picked up four points from their opening three league games, tasting defeat for the first time in a narrow 3-2 defeat at Avro on Saturday.

However, Ashcroft is hoping to attain nine points from three home games in a week.

He said: “This weekend we’re back at home for the first of three games in a row, after a lot of work on the pitch. As well as that, the fixture list has fallen quite kindly to us.

“North End have a late game at Deepdale, Blackburn are away and with Burnley playing on Sunday we hope it can see a few more faces down at the MRG.

“We want the local people coming through the door, there’s been a lot of work done here, it’s a lovely place to be, you won’t get better scenery at this level of football.

“We try and play the football the right way and we want to get more and more people from the local area through the doors, we want to see young kids coming through.

“Hopefully we can build to get over 200 through the gate every week which would be fantastic.” Tickets for all home games are priced at £5 adults, £4 concessions and free entry for under 16s. Our matchday programme is free of charge upon entry.

The Prestwich Heys game kicks off at 3pm, come down to the Mike Riding Ground for some affordable football and be a part of it!