FA Trophy: Chorley to host Marine in first round after Grantham comeback

Chorley have found out who they will be playing in the first round proper of the FA Trophy.
Matt Jansen’s Magpies will host NPL Premier Division side Marine after coming from 3-1 down to beat Grantham Town 4-3 in the third qualifying round on Saturday.
The Merseysiders are currently 21st in the league below Chorley but beat FC United 1-0 in the last round.
The tie will be played on Saturday, December 16, with £6,000 up for grabs for the winners.
FA Trophy first round draw in full
Solihull Moors v Tranmere Rovers
Blyth Spartans v AFC Telford United
Boston United or Kidderminster Harriers v York City
Chorley v Marine
FC Halifax Town v Macclesfield Town
Spennymoor Town v Gainsborough Trinity
Chester v AFC Fylde
Wrexham v Harrogate Town
Leamington v Bradford Park Avenue or Stourbridge
Lancaster City v Stockport County or Southport
Tamworth or Warrington Town v Altrincham
Gateshead v Guiseley
Nuneaton Town v Barrow
Glossop North End or Workington v Hartlepool United
Haringey Borough v Leyton Orient
Dover Athletic v Eastbourne Borough or Royston Town
Wealdstone or Chelmsford City v Wingate & Finchley
Billericay Town v Havant & Waterlooville
Chesham United v Weston Super Mare
Sutton United v Truro City
Woking v Maidenhead United
Whitehawk v St Albans City
East Thurrock United v Aldershot Town
Hendon or Slough Town v Bath City or Margate
Ebbsfleet United v Eastleigh
Hereford v Dagenham & Redbridge
Torquay United v Maidstone United
Farnborough or Hartley Wintney v Bromley
Braintree Town v Brackley Town
Taunton Town v Hemel Hempstead Town or Bognor Regis Town
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Kingstonian or Heybridge Swifts
Dartford v Boreham Wood
