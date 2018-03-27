Chorley Ladies beaten at the leaders

Chorley Ladies suffered a 4-1 defeat at FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division 1 leaders Hull City Ladies on Sunday.

The game started with Hull on the front foot with a lot of movement in attack, but Chorley soaked up the pressure.

Hull had the best chances in the opening exchanges, with a couple of long range efforts but Meghan Pope easily dealt with any threat.

Hull took the lead when Maddy Cullin gave away a free kick on the left hand side, and the ball was whipped in. Pin ball in the box led to Ackroyd stabbing the ball home.

Despite going a goal down, Chorley continued to keep the intensity high.

Laura Walker sent a delightful ball through to Vicky Coope, who was just beaten by the defender before Demi Devereaux was sent clear, but her shot narrowly missed the target.

Even though Chorley were pressing well, they went two behind when Kerry Nickson was pressed by the Hull City winger before being dispossessed, and she calmly slotted the ball past Pope.

Hull then added a third before half-time from a corner which just about crossed the line despite best efforts from Walker and Pope.

After the interval, Chorley looked like a different team.

No Hull City player had any time on the ball and it forced them into mistakes.

Rachel Wood, who had replaced Kathy Bonner, was using her pace to put the Hull defence under pressure, and Chorley pulled a goal back through Wood closing down the keeper, and her failed clearance fell to Devereaux, who lobbed the ball into the empty net.

In the last minute, Hull scored on the break to give the scoreline a flattering look.

Chorley’s next game is at Newcastle United Women on April 8th.