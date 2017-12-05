Brig ready for Magpies Trophy test

Bamber Bridge and Chorley renew old rivalries tonight when they meet in the LFA Challenge Trophy at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The last-eight clash should be a keenly-contested affair, pitching Brig from the NPL First Division North against a Magpies outfit two divisions above.

Brig boss Neil Reynolds (right) said: “A few years ago this was a fixture which was almost taken for granted because the clubs were in the same league.

“But with Chorley pushing higher, the games we’ve had have come in different cup competitions.

“We met in the FA Cup three years ago and the place was packed out.

“This is a big game for us, the semi-final is played at the LFA headquarters and then the final at Bolton’s ground. That is a big incentive for the lads.

“Last season we won the League Cup and really enjoyed that, so we want to do well in the LFA Trophy.

“I hope the match is treated with the respect it deserves and that there is a big crowd there to see it. Chorley are two divisions higher so it will be a tall order for us. But a couple of rounds ago we won 7-0 against Southport, who are the same league as Chorley.”

In the last round, Brig won 4-1 at Atherton Colleries.

On target that night were James Boyd, Jamie Milligan, Regan Linney and Sam Staunton-Turner.

Brig, whose league visit to Glossop North End was called off on Saturday, have a full squad to choose from.

Said Reynolds: “We have 19 to 20 lads to select from and we will put out our strongest and most exciting XI.”

Chorley, 2-0 winners over Leamington in the National League North on Saturday, made a number of changes in the last round as they beat Colne 2-1.