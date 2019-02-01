Bamber Bridge’s new dad Matt Lawlor aims to keep ex-PNE striker Ricardo Fuller quiet

Matt Lawlor is hoping his newborn son will be true to form tonight – and give him the best possible chance of coping with Ricardo Fuller tomorrow.

The Bamber Bridge captain became a father for the first time earlier this month when wife Rebecca gave birth to Maxwell.

It has been so far, so good for Lawlor during the night as the youngster has settled into a good sleeping pattern.

And the defender is hoping that will continue tonight, especially as Lawlor will likely come face to face with ex-Preston star Fuller.

“I am really enjoying fatherhood,” said Lawlor. “He is sleeping well which is good. I am not having too many late nights, but the wife helps out a lot obviously.

“I only missed one game – that was Workington away.

“He arrived on the Friday and I could not leave him but I have played in the two games since. It certainly gives you a different feeling – when you come home – win, lose or draw – there’s something else to think about.”

Fuller – who played in the Premier League for clubs such as Stoke City and Portsmouth – is likely to give Lawlor plenty to think about tomorrow, even though he is 39-years-old now.

The Jamaican signed for Nantwich Town just over a week ago and is likely to be spearheading their attack for the visit of Brig.

“I actually played against Fuller in a reserve game for Blackpool when he was at Preston,” said Lawlor.

“He was an amazing player back then, but I am sure he’s not the same player now in terms of his legs – but he’s still a former Premier League player.”

Brig are entering a critical stage of the season.

In 13th spot in the NPL Premier Division, they are only five points above the relegation places, but by the same token, they are seven points off seventh.

However, fourth-placed Nantwich are firmly in the title picture and that game is followed by a clash against current leaders South Shields and derby rivals Lancaster City.

“We have got three massive games coming up,” said Lawlor.

“A couple of defeats could see us drop near the bottom but a couple of wins could put us in the top half.

“We played Nantwich earlier this season and we were a bit unfortunate – it was 1-1.

“They are a good side. They’ve got Sean Cooke, who plays the No.10 role and he’s one of the best players in the league.”