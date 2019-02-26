Bamber Bridge are looking for an upturn in fortunes after an eight-match unbeaten run

Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor believes just a ‘scruffy win’ from somewhere can turn his side’s fortunes around.

Brig are currently in the middle of a sticky spell which has seen them fail to win in any of their past eight games in all competitions.

Last week’s demoralising LFA Challenge Trophy semi-final defeat to lower-league Colne was followed by a 2-0 loss at home to South Shields on Saturday.

Brig never recovered from a poor start which saw them concede two goals and although they improved after the break, the damage had been done.

The recent poor run – which has garnered just three points out of a possible 18 in the league – has resulted in the club looking anxiously over their shoulders at the bottom of the table.

Third-bottom Mickleover Sports’ surprise victory over play-off chasing Scarborough Athletic at the weekend means Brig are just four points above the drop zone.

Taylor (right)admits his men are stuck in a bit of a rut at minute and that confidence is in short supply among his players. But he is convinced belief will return to his side once they have regained that winning feeling again.

“We are in a little bit of a blip at the moment,” said Taylor.

“Confidence is lacking and the longer you go without winning, the more the pressure builds.

“This weekend teams below us have won or picked up points.

“But I don’t like to look at league tables – I prefer to focus on what we do and not worry about the table. Things can change so quickly though the other way and we need it to change quickly.

“I believe in these players and we just need that little bit of confidence.

“In the second half against South Shields we showed glimpses of what we are capable of .

“We put Adam Dodd in central midfield and he brought something for the team. We did get in behind them but just lacked the cutting edge in the box.”

This evening, Brig travel to Nantwich Town, who are fighting for promotion this season. David Cooke’s men are in fourth spot in the NPL Premier Division – eight points off the top.

“They are a good footballing side. They came to our place earlier in the season and we drew 2-2, although we had a lot of the play.

“Sean Cooke is a great player for them. He’s the manager’s son, but they have got good players all over the park.”