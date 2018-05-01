Bamber Bridge 2 Tadcaster Albion 1: Brig come from behind to reach play-off final

Bamber Bridge battled back from a goal down to reach the NPL First Division North play-off final.

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds

Danny Forbes and Lewis Nightingale found the net for Brig in a hard-fought semi-final clash against Tadcaster Albion at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The Yorkshire visitors had taken the lead just after the hour mark before Brig found some composure to their play and turned things around.

They face Prescot Cables in the final on Saturday afternoon (3pm) and will have home advantage having finished higher in the league table.

Tadcaster had the better of the first half although there were chances at both ends.

Forbes forced a fine save out of Brewers goalkeeper Michael Ingham in the 20th minute, his header from an Alistair Waddecarr flick pushed past the post.

There was a let-off for Brig with 33 minutes played when William Annan beat Stuart Vasey to a bouncing ball and got clear on goal, his chip beating keeper Lloyd Rigby but went wide of the target.

Brig started the second half with more confidence, skipper Matt Lawlor firing over the bar after a free-kick had been cleared to the edge of the box.

But it was at the other end where the opening goal was scored, Tadcaster taking the lead in the 61st minute.

Counter-attacking down the right channel, the ball was played to Peter Davidson down the side of the box.

Davidson’s cross picked out Annan in the middle who headed home at the far post to the delight of the noisy band of travelling supporters.

Brig pulled level within five minutes.

Adam Dodd’s long throw from the right was headed on by Brad Carsley.

It bounced through into the path of Forbes in the box, who controlled with his thigh before shooting low into the net from 12 yards.

Brig’s winner came with 12 minutes left to the delight of the majority of the 613 crowd.

Carsley held up a high ball 25 yards out with his back to goal, laying it off to sub Regan Linney.

In turn, Linney found Forbes who played a pass to Nightingale down the left side of the box.

The winger drove inside and hit a low shot which took a slight touch of a Tadcaster player and beat Ingham at the near post.

Neil Reynolds’ side had some defending to do in the latter stages but they held out to make the final.

Brig: Rigby, Vasey, Lawlor, Charnock, Dodd, Nightingale (Milligan 88), Potts, Forbes, Waddecarr, Dudley (Linney 60), Carsley (Marlow 90). Subs (not used): Tanner, Dovey.

Attendance: 613