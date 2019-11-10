Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge throw away two-goal advantage but a first win as AFC Fylde boss for Jim Bentley

Bamber Bridge squandered a two-goal half-time lead to lose out 3-2 to Stalybridge in their NPL Premier Division clash at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

James Dean gave the hosts a 13th-minute lead, and the same player doubled Joey Collins’ side’s advantage.

After the previous weekend’s victory over Stafford Rangers lifted them off the bottom of the league, Brig looked to be putting their troubles behind them and heading up the table again.

But Darius Osei’s double in the 64th and 77th minutes drew Celtic level at 2-2, and two minutes later Craig Hobson got the visitors’ winner.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City led twice before settling for a 2-2 home draw with Hyde United.

David Norris put the Dolly Blues a goal up in the 32nd minute but Dan Turner levelled for Hyde in the 65th.

Lewis Fensome thought he had netted the decisive goal seven minutes from time only for Liam Tongue’s 90th-minute strike to deny Lancaster the victory.

In the NPL North West Division, Kendal Town were 4-2 winners at home to Brighouse Town.

Jim Bentley got his first victory as manager of AFC Fylde who won through to the second round of the FA Cup thanks to Ryan Croasdale’s mis-hit strike at NPL Premier outfit Nantwich Town, which proved the only goal of the game.

In the National League North, Southport went down 1-0 at Spennymoor Town.

In the NWCL Macron Cup second round, Garstang were 4-2 winners at home to Steeton.

But Longridge Town were beaten 3-0 at home by Vauxhall Motors.

And in the NWCL Premier Division, Burscough won 3-2 at home to Barnoldswick Town.