Non-League round-up: Bamber Bridge lose on opening day of the season

Bamber Bridge were beaten 1-0 away at Matlock Town on the opening day of the NPL Premier Division season.

Marcus Marshall scored the only goal of the game after 34 minutes in the first half.

Brig pushed forward in the second half but were unable to find the equaliser – a goalmouth scramble in the last minute, the nearest they came to scoring.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City got the new campaign off to a fine start with a 2-1 success over Stafford Rangerds at Giant Axe.

Robert Wilson gave the Dolly Blues an early lead in the third minute when he fired home a brilliant free-kick.

City found themselves two goals to the good on the half-hour mark, from yet another Wilson free kick, this time drilling a low ball into the area where it was flicked on to PNE loan man Jack Armer, who made no mistake.

If City had the better of the first half, Rangers were certainly the better side in the second half but they were thwarted by a strong home defence.

Eventually, they got their much-deserved goal. Sam Ashton made a superb stop, but the ball then made its way to substitute Evan Garnett, who lashed the ball into the net.

In the NPL West Division, Clitheroe drew 0-0 at home to Brighouse Town, but Kendal Town were beaten 1-0 by Prescot Cables at Parkside Road.

Charnock Richard endured a disastrous weekend in the North West Counties Premier Division.They were hammered 5-0 at home by 1874 Northwich.Burscough drew 1-1 with Irlam in front of their own fans. Jordan Coates equalised with five minutes to go after Jordan Southworth had opened the scoring four minutes earlier.

Two goals from Finlay Sinclair-Smith and one from Paul Turner – all inside the first 16 minutes – handed Longridge Town a 3-1 win at Congleton Town. John Main scored in the 13th minute for the hosts.

In the First division North, Garstang were thrashed 5-1 by Golcar United at the Riverside. Alan Coar was the consolation scorer.

AFC Fylde suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Woking at Mill Farm in ther National League. Captain Lewis Montrose was on target for the Coasters.

In the National League North, Southport lost 2-1 at Darlington.