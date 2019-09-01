Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge beaten on the road but FA Cup joy for Charnock Richard and Longridge Town

Four first-half strikes were Bamber Bridge’s downfall at South Shields in their NPL Premier Division clash, 4-1 the final score.

Danny Wisdom scored a second-half penalty for Joey Collins’ Brig side but by then the damage had been done.

Gary Brown put South Shield in front in the 28th minute and the lead was doubled four minutes later through Adam Thurston.

Lee Mason made it 3-0 in the 35th minute, and just three minutes later, Joshua Gillies scored the fourth from the spot.

Wisdom’s 61st-minute penalty will not have been much of a consolation.

Elsewhere in the division, Lancaster City won 4-2 at Gainsborough Trinity, with David Norris hitting a hat-trick.

Jason Walker got the Dolly Blues’ other goal, Branden Horton and Curtis Morrison replying.

In the NPL North West Division, Kendal were thrashed 5-0 at Mossley, for whom Adam Morgan hit a hat-trick.

Clitheroe won 2-0 at Trafford, Connor Gaul (penalty) and Jordan Darr on target.

In the National League, Jordan Williams scored twice for AFC Fylde in a 2-2 draw at Bromley.

And in the National League North, Southport drew 1-1 at home to Kettering Town.

The local North West Counties League outfits were all in FA Cup first qualifying round action.

Charnock Richard won a see-saw tie at Cammel Laird 3-2.

After taking a 13th-minute lead through Danny Regan, Charnock found themselves behind at the break as Mike Furlong (37) and Ricci Neill (40) found the net.

But Mark Woods (72) made it 2-2 and two minutes later a Jack Lloyd own goal gave the Lancashire outfit a place in the hat for the next round.

But Garstang crashed out, losing 2-1 at home to Sunderland West End, Alex Hay on target for the Riversiders.

Longridge Town KO’d Newcastle University 5-2, Paul Turner hitting a hat-trick, with Thomas Ince and Finlay Sinclair-Smith scoring the others for Lee Ashcroft’s men.