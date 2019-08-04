Non-league round-up: AFC Fylde and Longridge Town start with away victories

AFC Fylde started their National League campaign with victory on the road, winning 2-1 after a close encounter at Aldershot Town.

Neill Byrne headed home Mark Yeates’ cross to put Fylde ahead in the 29th minute.

And Danny Rowe made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute from the penalty spot.

The Shots pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time through Connor Shields.

Elsewhere in the National League North, Southport drew 0-0 at Gateshead.

In the NWCL Premier Division, Paul Turner and Sam Maddox scored as Longridge Town won 2-1 at Avro, while Charnock Richard lost 3-2 at Rylands.

Burscough were also beaten, 3-1 at home by Winsford United.

In the NWCL First Division North, Garstang went down 2-1 at home to Shelley, Ric Coar on target for the hosts.

Bamber Bridge warmed up for the new NPL Premier Division season with a 2-2 friendly draw at NPL North West Division outfit Clitheroe.

Lancaster City won 3-0 at Burnley Under-23s in a friendly, with on-loan Preston North End youngster Jack Armer among the scorers.