Non-league round-up: AFC Fylde and Longridge Town start with away victories

AFC Fylde started their National League campaign with victory on the road, winning 2-1 after a close encounter at Aldershot Town.
Neill Byrne headed home Mark Yeates’ cross to put Fylde ahead in the 29th minute.
And Danny Rowe made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute from the penalty spot.
The Shots pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time through Connor Shields.
Elsewhere in the National League North, Southport drew 0-0 at Gateshead.
In the NWCL Premier Division, Paul Turner and Sam Maddox scored as Longridge Town won 2-1 at Avro, while Charnock Richard lost 3-2 at Rylands.
Burscough were also beaten, 3-1 at home by Winsford United.
In the NWCL First Division North, Garstang went down 2-1 at home to Shelley, Ric Coar on target for the hosts.
Bamber Bridge warmed up for the new NPL Premier Division season with a 2-2 friendly draw at NPL North West Division outfit Clitheroe.
Lancaster City won 3-0 at Burnley Under-23s in a friendly, with on-loan Preston North End youngster Jack Armer among the scorers.