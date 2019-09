Have your say

Morecambe don't have any major injury concerns ahead of their trip to Oldham on Saturday.

Luke Conlan has missed the last couple games with an ankle injury and manager Jim Bentley said that this weekend "may come a little bit too early for him."

Luke Conlan.

However, Alex Kenyon (ankle) and Tom Brewitt (foot) are making good progress and could return to action soon.

Watch the video to learn more about the Shrimps' current injury situation.