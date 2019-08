Have your say

Morecambe get set to meet Cheltenham Town at the Globe Arena on Saturday looking for their first league win of the season.

Shrimps' boss Jim Bentley has plenty of selection options as they hope for a repeat of last season's victory over Saturday's opponents.

Aaron Wildig will be fit for the game with Cheltenham

Watch as Bentley outlines the latest injury news in the Morecambe camp.