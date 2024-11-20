New shirts for Euxton Villa U11s from Bellway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Continuing its support of youth sport in Chorley, housebuilder Bellway has provided new shirts for the under 11s boys team at Euxton Villa Football Club.

Following the recent opening of two fabulous showhomes at its popular Euxton Heights development on Euxton Lane, Bellway was keen to extend its involvement in the community and has covered the cost of shirts for all players in the team for the forthcoming new season.

A community football club that has been in existence since 1907, Euxton Villa FC trains and plays at the Jim Fowler Memorial Ground on Runshaw Lane in Euxton and has more than 40 different teams, girls, boys and adults, and upwards of 600 players.

Attracting players from across Lancashire, the Club is FA 3 Star accredited and has notably produced players who have gone on to play at a professional level including the Premier League and England including Sam Johnstone who is currently at Crystal Palace and played for England in the last World Cup.

Players from Euxton Villa U11s at Euxton Heights

Keen to extend its support to Euxton Villa, Bellway was delighted to cover the cost of the kits for the U11s, many of whom live in Euxton and are local to the new Bellway development.

Sales Director at Bellway, Grace Yarlett, said: “It is important to us to support youth sport in the areas where we are developing, so when we were approached by Euxton Villa we immediately agreed to provide kits for the U11s team. Euxton Villa is a super football club with a great heritage and track record and we are delighted to be involved this season.”

Manager Graham Keyte added: “We are all hugely grateful for this support from Bellway. Sponsorship at grassroots level is vital for clubs to survive and this donation from Bellway will mean our players can continue to carry on enjoying football with their friends.”

Located on Euxton Lane, Euxton Heights is a beautiful new residential development of high quality two, three and four bedroom homes nestled between the popular market town of Chorley and the historic semi-rural village of Euxton.

Two showhomes recently opened at Euxton Heights and are now available to view. The development has a number of three and four bedroom homes available, with prices starting from £249,995.