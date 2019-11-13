New Morecambe manager Derek Adams wants everyone at the club to work together

Derek Adams wants Morecambe to be as a family both on and off the pitch during his time at the Globe Arena.

The Shrimps’ new boss has spoken of his desire for all facets of the club to work together and establish a good working environment.

Togetherness on and off the pitch was a big part of Jim Bentley’s reign as those who saw the staff in tears on his final day would attest.

Adams said: “Both Ross County and Plymouth Argyle were of a similar nature; both at different ends of Great Britain, one north, one south and Morecambe is in between.

“It’s important you look after the staff, not only being the football players but the backroom staff as well.

“That’s a big thing for me, for any football club I go to because I’ll need their help and they’ll need my help – it’s all about working together.”

Part of that family includes the club’s supporters who gave the Shrimps’ caretaker bosses, Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche, plenty of vociferous backing during their two games in charge.

The Morecambe fans sang throughout the win against Leyton Orient with 968 travelling supporters providing excellent backing at Blackpool last weekend.

When asked if he had a message for the Morecambe fans, Adams said: “I’m delighted to be here.

“I was here against Leyton Orient, and if they can be as vocal as they were against Leyton Orient and the FA Cup tie, that will help not only myself but it will help the team as well.

“I’m hoping to come here and, defensively, make us better and, obviously, make us better in attack as well.

“We’ve got to see the chances being created and taken; three points on a Saturday makes everyone in Morecambe go home happy.”

Sending the Shrimps fans away with a smile on their face has been easier said than done so far this season.

So far, they have only won three of 17 League Two games with 10 defeats seeing them rooted to the foot of the table.

Adams outlined his approach to management and what he wants to see from his players if Morecambe are to climb the table and avoid relegation.

He said: “For myself, as a manager, I like desire, work ethic, I like the players to be disciplined.

“The one thing I like about my players is their willingness to improve as a football player.

“If we can get that then we will certainly get the club moving further up the league and that’s where we want to be.

“It’s about improving your players individually and collectively to make them a better unit.”