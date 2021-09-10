Morecambe's players are warned AFC Wimbledon will prove difficult opponents

They welcome the Dons to the Mazuma Stadium for their first game since beating Sheffield Wednesday a fortnight ago, ahead of the international break.

While the Shrimps have had time off between games, AFC Wimbledon haven’t enjoyed that luxury.

Instead, they defeated Oxford United last weekend before beating Portsmouth in the Papa John’s Trophy during the week.

Alfie McCalmont links back up with his Morecambe team-mates today

The Oxford win lifted Mark Robinson’s side into 10th in League One, five places and two points above Morecambe after starting the season with one defeat in their first six matches.

“It’s going to be a really tough game,” said the Morecambe manager.

“I think they are similar to us. They are a well-coached side, they are well-drilled and they are a threat from set-plays – I think they have scored the most in the league, so that’s something we’ve worked on during this week. I’ve watched their last four games and they are a good side.”

Jokull Andresson and Josh McPake have trained this week after their international duties with Iceland and Scotland respectively.

Alfie McCalmont, on the other hand, will only return from the Northern Ireland camp today.

Should the Morecambe manager decide one training session isn’t sufficient for him, he acknowledged there are plenty of alternatives.

He said: “We’ve got Adam Phillips, Aaron Wildig and Callum Jones who are all available.

“It’s a real selection headache but, whoever we put in, we’ll have a really strong player and they all have their different attributes.”