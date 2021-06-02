Morecambe's play-off final matchwinner pays tribute to his team-mates

The 22-year-old netted the only goal as the Shrimps beat Newport County AFC 1-0 in the League Two play-off final.

He scored from the penalty spot with 13 minutes of extra time remaining, seeing the club into the third tier for the first time in its history.

For good measure, it was also his 16th goal of the season and ensured he finished as the club’s top scorer with one more than Cole Stockton.

Carlos Mendes Gomes celebrates firing Morecambe in front

It’s been a breakthrough season for Mendes Gomes under Derek Adams but he played down any talk of being referred to as a Wembley hero.

He said: “To be fair, I think that every single man that is part of this club can call himself a hero.

“It’s been a tough year but an enjoyable one because I’ve played a part during the season and, obviously, that’s what you want as a player.”

The game-deciding moment arrived a little more than a half-a-minute into the second period of extra time.

Referee Bobby Madley deemed John O’Sullivan had been brought down by Newport defender Ryan Haynes and awarded a spot-kick.

Unsurprisingly, both sides had differing views of the decision with Morecambe boss Derek Adams believing it was a penalty and his Newport counterpart, Michael Flynn, holding the opposite opinion.

The Newport players’ protests meant Mendes Gomes had to wait before sending keeper Tom King the wrong way from 12 yards.

“You have to be confident in moments like that,” he said.

“I try not to go through the emotions and just be calm and composed, even though I knew how much it would mean for this football club to go up.

“Historic moments have happened at this stadium and one of them is Morecambe going up.”