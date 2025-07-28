Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge has criticised Morecambe FC's owner

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge has outlined her disappointment at Morecambe’s suspension from the National League.

It also followed on from news that a proposed ‘minority shareholder action’, forcing Whittingham to sell to Panjab Warriors, had hit the buffers amid an apparent lack of communication from both parties.

Staff and players are still due two-thirds of last month’s wages, while the crisis has seen a number of knock-on effects elsewhere.

They include the cancellation of primary school events arranged for the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, a long-term sponsor’s departure until the ownership changes and the resignation of the club’s directors.

“This could have been sorted weeks ago if the owners had sold as planned to Panjab Warriors.

“Perhaps now Jason Whittingham will get his act together and complete the sale.

“The suspension is understandable given the League rules, but it feels like another smack in the face for Morecambe.

“My thoughts are mainly with the staff who still haven’t been fully paid. They are the real Morecambe FC, not Jason Whittingham.

“Everyone involved in the club has gone above and beyond. The Shrimps Trust has been fantastic, coordinating information and activity.

“The fans themselves have done everything they can to support their club.

“Minority shareholders and former board directors have taken whatever steps they have been able to, but ultimately action needs to come from the owner.

“It’s wrong that a town and its club are being held hostage by some bloke in Essex.

“The situation shows why the new football regulator is needed and I am just sad that this can’t be implemented retrospectively.

“I know Lisa Nandy (secretary of state for culture, media and sport) is extremely interested in what is happening and has backed my calls for the owner to get on with the sale.

“We are only in this mess because the owner refused to sell when the opportunity was there.”