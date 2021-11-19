Morecambe's mixed injury news ahead of Fleetwood Town trip

Both sides are gearing up for their first competitive game in a week-and-a-half on the back of Papa John’s Trophy defeats last time out.

International call-ups saw both sides’ scheduled games last weekend called off, namely Morecambe’s home match with Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.

The break has been an opportunity for the Shrimps to put a poor six weeks behind them, which saw them take one point from the last 18 on offer in League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courtney Duffus could feature for Morecambe tomorrow

At the same time, Jon Obika and Courtney Duffus have been eased back following their thigh injuries - but Aaron Wildig has had yet another setback.

Robinson explained: “We’ve given the boys a break, a reset if you like.

“We’ve given them a couple of days off and we’ve had a practice game between us and the youth team.

“Jon Obika and Courtney Duffus both featured in that game. Jon got the first 15 minutes, just as a gentle introduction, but Saturday is a bit too soon for him; we can’t rush him back.

“Courtney will hopefully be involved and Shane McLoughlin has trained as well, so we’ll have a look to see how he is.

“However, Aaron Wildig got injured in training. He’s hurt his ankle again and he isn’t having any luck at all.”

Speaking after the Carlisle game, Robinson had said the hope was everyone bar Obika would be in contention for tomorrow’s trip to Highbury.

Obika and Wildig are set to be the only two outfield players unavailable with the club’s international trio also returning.

Of the three, Alfie McCalmont and Jokull Andresson are the likelier to feature given Greg Leigh won’t return from Jamaica duty until today.

That would appear to open the door for Liam Gibson at left-back but, as is the case with Ryan McLaughlin and Ryan Cooney on the other flank, it is a selection dilemma for the manager.

Robinson said: “Alfie and Jokull have both come back unscathed but Greg Leigh won’t be back until Friday.

“The full-back positions are very difficult to choose from because we have four very good players.

“Some have better attributes than others in certain areas but it’s a nice problem to have when they are all fit - and this is probably the first time that’s happened.”