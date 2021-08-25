Morecambe's Leeds United loanee has high hopes for the Shrimps

A free-flowing game at the Mazuma Stadium on Tuesday night saw the Shrimps beaten 4-2 by their Championship visitors.

Having trailed to Emil Riis’ double, Morecambe got back on level terms through Anthony O’Connor and Cole Stockton either side of the break.

However, Ryan Ledson’s stunning strike put North End back in front before Sepp van den Berg’s late goal wrapped up victory.

Alfie McCalmont felt Morecambe could feel optimistic after their display against Preston North End

“I thought we showed a good account of ourselves to be fair,” McCalmont said.

“Going two down, the goal before half-time and the fans gave us that lift.

“We got the second goal but their third was brilliant and the fourth, we switched off and it killed us.

“If we play like that in League One this season, we’ll be good.”

The defeat was Morecambe’s third in a week after the losses against Rotherham United and Gillingham.

However, they acquitted themselves well and caused plenty of problems for their visitors.

Stockton made it six goals in as many games this season, though a late offside flag denied him a seventh.

McCalmont believes that productivity in front of goal is a consequence of the attacking style employed by Shrimps’ manager Stephen Robinson.

The Leeds United loanee said: “The way we play, keeping the ball, we will create chances.

“We’ve worked in training on getting the ball into the box and we’ll push right to the end and give it our all.

“We’re all buying into the gaffer’s ideas in training. We have to take the positives and we will take them into Saturday.”