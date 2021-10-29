Morecambe's home match with Wigan Athletic next month is postponed

The two sides were due to meet at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday, November 13, but the Shrimps have had three players called up by their respective countries.

Greg Leigh has been chosen in Jamaica’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador and the USA.

Reading loanee Jokull Andresson is in the Iceland U21 squad for their matches against Liechtenstein and Greece.

Completing the trio is Alfie McCalmont, who is in the Northern Ireland U21 camp as they play Lithuania and Malta.

A rearranged date for the Wigan game will be announced in due course.

It is the third Morecambe game this season to have been called off as a result of international call-ups.

The first was the trip to Crewe Alexandra in early September before Stephen Robinson’s players won the rearranged fixture later that month.

Earlier this month, the home match against Cambridge United was also postponed with the game now being played next Tuesday, November 2 (7.45pm).