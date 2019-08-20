Morecambe won’t have it easy when they travel to Macclesfield Town tonight

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley believes his side will be in for a tough test at Macclesfield Town this evening.

The Shrimps head to the Moss Rose, looking for their first league win of the season at the fourth attempt.

Both sides were the favourites for relegation at the start of the season but Macclesfield presently sit fourth in the table with two wins from their opening three matches.

The second of those came on Saturday when the Silkmen won at Northampton Town, their first game since Sol Campbell’s departure as manager.

“They’ve had a couple of wins and they’re in the right half of the table,” said Bentley.

“Fair play to them but, hopefully, we’ll get off the mark and get our first victory.

“They have got some good players and it’s all very well people saying, ‘little old Macclesfield, we should be beating teams like that’ but who are we to say, ‘little old Macclesfield?’

“Credit to Sol Campbell – I thought he did an excellent job in keeping them up.

“We are the smallest clubs with the smallest budgets and we are the ones people tip every year to go down, so it’s nice to see the underdogs do well.

“They have started better than us but it can change around in a game or two because it’s early on.”

Morecambe go into the game on the back of Saturday’s goalless draw against Cheltenham Town at the Globe Arena.

It was the Shrimps’ second straight blank at home despite Bentley having plenty of attacking options from which to choose.

“I want the headache because games are coming thick and fast,” he said.

“You want competition – healthy competition – for places and it’s not as if we’re relying on 13 or 14 players.”