Morecambe supporters set to return for play-off semi-final with Tranmere Rovers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed this evening that sporting venues across England will be able to welcome back spectators from next Monday.

He told a press conference that the Government was proceeding with its plan to take the third step in its coronavirus recovery roadmap, first set out on February 22.

“We’ll unlock the turnstiles of our sports stadia subject to capacity limits,” Johnson said in his opening speech, as he detailed the further easing of lockdown in England.

Morecambe's record-breaking season has been largely played out in front of empty seats and terraces

It means a limited number of spectators will be able to attend events from May 17.

Larger seated outdoor venues will be able to admit up to 10,000 spectators.

For smaller outdoor venues, capacities will be capped at 4,000 or 50 per cent, whichever is the lowest.

On announcing the play-off dates and times last weekend, Morecambe had said there would be scope for ‘a limited number of supporters’ to attend, following approval from the Safety Advisory Group and confirmation from Public Health England.

The Shrimps host Tranmere on Sunday, May 23 (12.30pm) with all signs posting to fans being allowed inside the Mazuma Stadium for the first time since Morecambe’s 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra in February 2020.

Derek Adams’ players have played one match in front of supporters this season when 1,094 fans witnessed December’s 2-1 win at Colchester United

That was when crowds were permitted in tiers one and two of the Government’s regional approach to tackling the pandemic, which was in place at the time.