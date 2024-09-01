Morecambe succumb to another narrow loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe suffered a fourth successive 1-0 league defeat as they went down to Newport County at the Mazuma Stadium.

Former Shrimps' midfielder Aaron Wildig was gifted the only goal of the game on nine minutes when Morecambe keeper Stuart Moore cleared a backpass straight into his path and he kept his cool to slot the ball into the empty net.

From there the Shrimps dominated the game but with Newport keeper Nick Townsend in superb form, and Hallam Hope being denied a goal for offside, they failed to score once again and remain rooted to the bottom of League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Derek Adams selected the same side that drew at Doncaster Rovers a week earlier and the game started in similar fashion with Moore's mistake seeing the Shrimps concede early.

Stuart Moore Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Luton Town v Blackpool - Monday 10th April 2023 - Kenilworth Road - Luton World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Courtney Baker-Richardson then wasted the chance to double the lead for Newport after poking the ball wide from close range but from there the Shrimps took charge.

Jordan Slew fired a long range shot just over and Gwion Edwards, who tormented the Exiles' defence throughout, cut inside before firing inches wide.

Edwards tested Townsend on two more occasions before the visiting keeper produced an early save of the season contender when he somehow managed to turn a stinging Edwards drive around the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps' dominance continued after the break and they thought they had levelled on 53 minutes when Hope converted from close range only to see his effort ruled out for offside.

Morecambe continued to press but Townsend denied them again with a flying save from Callum Jones's free kick.

And Rhys Williams volleyed over on 86th minute with the Shrimps' final chance.