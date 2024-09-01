Morecambe succumb to another narrow loss
Former Shrimps' midfielder Aaron Wildig was gifted the only goal of the game on nine minutes when Morecambe keeper Stuart Moore cleared a backpass straight into his path and he kept his cool to slot the ball into the empty net.
From there the Shrimps dominated the game but with Newport keeper Nick Townsend in superb form, and Hallam Hope being denied a goal for offside, they failed to score once again and remain rooted to the bottom of League Two.
Boss Derek Adams selected the same side that drew at Doncaster Rovers a week earlier and the game started in similar fashion with Moore's mistake seeing the Shrimps concede early.
Courtney Baker-Richardson then wasted the chance to double the lead for Newport after poking the ball wide from close range but from there the Shrimps took charge.
Jordan Slew fired a long range shot just over and Gwion Edwards, who tormented the Exiles' defence throughout, cut inside before firing inches wide.
Edwards tested Townsend on two more occasions before the visiting keeper produced an early save of the season contender when he somehow managed to turn a stinging Edwards drive around the post.
The Shrimps' dominance continued after the break and they thought they had levelled on 53 minutes when Hope converted from close range only to see his effort ruled out for offside.
Morecambe continued to press but Townsend denied them again with a flying save from Callum Jones's free kick.
And Rhys Williams volleyed over on 86th minute with the Shrimps' final chance.