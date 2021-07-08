Morecambe striker took pride in personal plaudits last season

The striker played a pivotal part as the Shrimps were promoted into League One for the first time.

He scored 15 goals in all competitions which, along with his performances in the lone striker’s role, saw him named as the players’ players of the season at the Mazuma Stadium.

Former Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams repeatedly highlighted the 27-year-old’s all-round contribution, not least during a run of only two goals in 17 matches between last December and March this year.

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton netted 15 times last season

While he might not have been finding the net in that time, Stockton’s aerial attributes and ability to hold up the ball was crucial to the Shrimps’ way of playing.

“It’s nice to be recognised as the type of player you are and what you do for the team,” Stockton said.

“There aren’t many centre-forwards like that around anymore, I’m a little bit old fashioned like that in that I’m not pretty on the eye but I can do a job.

“I love it though, I’m all for the little battles. Not many people like it.”

Stockton’s goal tally last season came at a little more than one every three games, having featured on 49 occasions for the Shrimps.

All bar four of those came behind closed doors with fans unable to attend matches as a result of the pandemic.

A limited number were allowed to watch the play-off semi-final and final – and Stockton was pleased to see them back.

He said: “It was nice to have everyone back in the stadium.

“As you came out, you could feel that atmosphere building up and we did miss them.

“Our fans missed out on watching the games so they deserved to see us win promotion.”