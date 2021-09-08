Morecambe striker shortlisted for League One's August award
Cole Stockton has been shortlisted for the EFL League One player of the month award for August.
The Morecambe striker makes the list after netting four league goals in the opening month, including an opening-day double at Ipswich Town and the second in their defeat of Shrewsbury Town.
In all, the 27-year-old scored six times in seven league and cup appearances as the Shrimps adapt to life in League One.
Also on the shortlist are Oxford United midfielder James Henry, Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Portsmouth midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe.
The winner will be announced at 6am on Friday, September 10.
