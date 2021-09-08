Morecambe striker shortlisted for League One's August award

The Morecambe striker makes the list after netting four league goals in the opening month, including an opening-day double at Ipswich Town and the second in their defeat of Shrewsbury Town.

In all, the 27-year-old scored six times in seven league and cup appearances as the Shrimps adapt to life in League One.

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton has had a fine start to the new season

Also on the shortlist are Oxford United midfielder James Henry, Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Portsmouth midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe.

The winner will be announced at 6am on Friday, September 10.