Morecambe striker shortlisted for League One monthly award
Cole Stockton has been shortlisted for September’s EFL League One player of the month prize.
The Morecambe striker is on the four-man list after netting five goals in as many appearances last month.
Chief among them were his long-distance turn and lob in the defeat against AFC Wimbledon, as well as his 25-yard strike in their victory against Lincoln City.
Stockton will be looking to make it back-to-back awards, having won the August prize as Morecambe adapt to life in the third tier.
Joining the 27-year-old in being nominated are Lincoln winger Anthony Scully, MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine and Sunderland full-back Carl Winchester.
The winner will be announced on Friday morning.
