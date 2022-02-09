Morecambe striker shortlisted for a third League One player of the month prize
Cole Stockton could claim a first hat-trick of the season after being shortlisted for a third EFL League One player of the month award.
The Morecambe striker is on a four-man list for January’s accolade.
Stockton, who won the awards in August and September, scored four league goals in January: his double against Doncaster Rovers as well as other strikes against Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers.
Also on the list are Fleetwood Town winger Paddy Lane, Rotherham United striker Michael Smith and MK Dons defender Dean Lewington.
Michael Appleton (Lincoln City), Mark Bonner (Cambridge United), Liam Manning (MK Dons) and Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic) are vying for the managerial prize.
The winners across all three EFL divisions will be announced on Friday morning.
