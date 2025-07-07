Morecambe sale 'likely' to need Tuesday before completion is confirmed
Bond Group Investments had said last Friday that Panjab Warriors’ buyout was intended for completion today; 1,039 days after the club was prepared for sale.
However, Jason Whittingham now insists that a takeover could happen on Tuesday instead as staff also await the remainder of June’s salaries.
A club statement on behalf of Whittingham said: “Bond Group Investments Ltd remains committed to the sale of its majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club.
“In doing so we also remain committed to ensuring that staff are paid as soon as possible and the club avoids administration.
“We made significant progress over the past few days, getting legal agreements drawn up and agreed in principle, subject to signing, with various stakeholders involved in the sale.
“Despite the expectation to complete today, unfortunately there are some final items to get signed off and it’s likely we will need tomorrow to complete the sale.”
That statement was followed by confirmation that Morecambe’s board of directors have again stood down, 72 hours after returning to help facilitate a sale.
One of them, James Wakefield, said: “Rod (Taylor), Graham (Howse), Charlie (Appleyard), Mick (Horton) and I have just met and agreed that we must remove ourselves as directors of Morecambe FC this evening, given that we stated publicly on Tuesday 1 July 2025 that unless a sale completed that day, administration was regrettably the only responsible option left to us.
“We have also agreed with the owner that we will be on standby to rejoin the club as directors tomorrow to facilitate the sale should it be ready to complete, subject to being invited by the owner to do so.”