Morecambe's team of the decade

It was a decade which saw a play-off semi-final defeat, the move to the Globe Arena, and the club maintain EFL status despite a number of challenges. From the votes cast, this is the Morecambe team of the decade. Scroll through the pages for the XI.

1. Barry Roache Keeper, captain, caretaker boss and keeping coach. His stay has included a goal against Portsmouth and a man-of-the-match display at Coventry as the Shrimps avoided relegation Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

2. Andy Parrish The former Bury defender joined Morecambe in 2008.. He spent eight years with the club, making more than 300 appearances before leaving in the summer of 2016. Matt Rushton freelance Buy a Photo

3. Chris McCready The central defender joined the Shrimps in the summer of 2010 following spells with Crewe, Tranmere and Northampton. He spent four years with the club Freelance jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Ryan Edwards Having spent time on loan with the Shrimps in the 2013/14 season, the centre-half made the move permanent that summer. He spent three years with the club Matt Rushton jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more