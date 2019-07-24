Morecambe’s reminder to fans ahead of Accrington Stanley match

Morecambe FC are reminding fans that turnstiles at the Globe Arena will be cashless from now on, starting with Saturday’s friendly against Accrington Stanley.

It is one of a number of changes brought in by the club ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Tickets will not be available to purchase at the turnstiles on matchdays but, instead, can be bought at the club shop from 10am-12pm or the club ticket office from 12pm.

The club shop is also open for buying tickets from 9am-5pm on Monday to Friday.

In addition, the club shop will be open late on Friday before a Saturday fixture until 7pm and, on non-match Saturdays, from 10am-3pm.

A full list of the club shop opening hours can be found at www.morecambefcshop.co.uk

Morecambe are also offering a price freeze on all ticket types for any match tickets purchased in advance of a home fixture.

Advance prices are available until midnight before each fixture but there will be an increase of £2 for all tickets purchased on matchday.

A club statement said: “Tickets can no longer be purchased at individual turnstiles on the day, therefore we strongly advise that all supporters pre-purchase their match tickets in advance of the fixture to take advantage of price savings and to avoid queues at the ticket office.”

Tickets have been made available in a number of different ways in order to make the flow of fans attending the game as smooth as possible.

Tickets can be bought online using either a smartphone, tablet or PC with a range of options available for fans to collect their them.

They can be: posted directly to their address; collected from the club either in advance or on matchday; printed off as an e-ticket; or via smartphone self-scanning.

Newly-introduced for the new season, fans will receive an SMS message with their ticket QR code direct to their smartphone and that code can be scanned directly at the turnstile.

Tickets can be purchased via the club website at www.morecambefc.com/tickets