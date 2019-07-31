Morecambe’s Lewis Alessandra hails the quality of the Shrimps’ squad

Lewis Alessandra prepared for the new season by insisting that the quality of player at the Globe Arena is what persudaed him to rejoin the club.

The 30-year-old re-signed for the Shrimps on a short-term basis last week before figuring in their pre-season friendlies against Marine and Accrington Stanley.

He became the third former Shrimps to make the journey back following the examples of Cole Stockton and Shaun Miller.

They, along with players including John O’Sullivan, Adam Buxton and Tom Brewitt, have reinforced a Morecambe squad which had seen two of last season’s key performers, Zak Mills and Aaron Collins, depart for clubs elsewhere.

Alessandra said: “I think it’s a good group, I wouldn’t have signed if I didn’t think so.

“We aren’t going to have a large squad so I think it’s about keeping players fit and plugging away Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, trying to pick up points and wins to see where it takes you.

“I’m sure the first thing is getting 50 points and safety which has to be the aim.”

Although Alessandra has been away from the club for six years, he returns to play for the same manager.

He joined Morecambe in June 2011, a month after Jim Bentley took over as manager.

Fast forward eight years and Bentley is now English football’s longest-serving manager; something which does not surprise Alessandra.

“I just think everyone has a massive respect for him,” he said of Bentley.

“You know coming to Morecambe you aren’t going to get rich; people have this stereotype of footballers that you’re rich but that’s not the case here.

“We have respect for Jim, that’s why he’s been in the job for so long; I’d imagine lads who have been before won’t have a bad word to say about him.”