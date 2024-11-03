Morecambe players praised for their FA Cup victory
Saturday’s match had a cup upset written all over it, given Morecambe travelled to an in-form National League South side for a game played on an artificial surface.
However, goals from Jordan Slew and Rhys Williams were enough to seal victory for the Shrimps, as well as provide a vital cash windfall for the club’s coffers at the same time.
Victory earned them £45,000 in prize money with another £20,000 guaranteed for reaching round two, where the winners then pick up another £75,000.
Speaking after Saturday’s win, Adams said: “I thought Worthing were excellent today and my players did ever so well to deal with them because it was a difficult game.
“They were a side that had nothing to lose and that is the beauty of the FA Cup. They went at us and went at us – and we dealt with it.
“It’s not easy coming away to a non-league side, with the atmosphere the way it is, and I thought we grew as a team. It’s a partisan crowd and you’ve got to deal with that aspect of the game.
“We all know that, before the game, people are looking at fixtures and where there could be a shock.
“The most important thing was that we were not one of those sides that suffered a shock and got through to the next round, which we did.”