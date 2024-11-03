Derek Adams praised his Morecambe players’ resilience after they overcame Worthing to book their place in the second round of this season’s FA Cup.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s match had a cup upset written all over it, given Morecambe travelled to an in-form National League South side for a game played on an artificial surface.

However, goals from Jordan Slew and Rhys Williams were enough to seal victory for the Shrimps, as well as provide a vital cash windfall for the club’s coffers at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory earned them £45,000 in prize money with another £20,000 guaranteed for reaching round two, where the winners then pick up another £75,000.

Derek Adams saw his Morecambe players win at Worthing on Saturday Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Adams said: “I thought Worthing were excellent today and my players did ever so well to deal with them because it was a difficult game.

“They were a side that had nothing to lose and that is the beauty of the FA Cup. They went at us and went at us – and we dealt with it.

“It’s not easy coming away to a non-league side, with the atmosphere the way it is, and I thought we grew as a team. It’s a partisan crowd and you’ve got to deal with that aspect of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all know that, before the game, people are looking at fixtures and where there could be a shock.

“The most important thing was that we were not one of those sides that suffered a shock and got through to the next round, which we did.”