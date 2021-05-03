Morecambe players earn manager's plaudits for Walsall victory

Adams was forced to make four changes from the side that lost to Bolton Wanderers a week earlier as a result of injuries and suspension.

He was only able to name five substitutes but saw his side take the points thanks to goals from Cole Stockton and Yann Songo’o.

Adams said: “We’re delighted with the win because it was a very good performance against a good Walsall side.

Morecambe won at Walsall on Saturday

“Technically, they have good players who like to play expansive football and have players that can hurt teams but we came away with a 2-0 win and three very important points.

“The players that came in have got strong mentalities, huge desire and huge hearts, and we became stronger as the game wore on.

“Walsall were always a threat but we took our chances, which made the difference, with Cole Stockton scoring a very good goal at a vital time to once again show why he is so important to us, while at the other end, we kept a clean sheet with some excellent defending.”

Despite being down to the bare bones, victory ensured Morecambe posted a club record EFL points tally and secured a play-off place.

Adams added: “We were without seven players and were down to only five substitutes, but my players once again showed why they are a credit to the football club with the way they go about things and their will to win.

“To take this to the final game of the season for automatic promotion is brilliant.

“We have already set the highest points total the club has ever had in the Football League and put ourselves in the play-offs with the chance of finishing second or third in the league.”