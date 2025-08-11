Morecambe's owner has spoken for the first time in more than a fortnight Photo: Michelle Adamson

Morecambe’s owner has claimed there is a ‘flurry of interest’ in buying the club – while criticising the new would-be purchaser at the same time.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham broke a 15-day silence on Monday, 48 hours after the Shrimps should have started the new season.

Whittingham’s latest statement comes nine days before the club’s future is set to be decided by the National League’s compliance and licensing committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also three days after Panjab Warriors claimed Bond Group had cancelled a scheduled mediation session in relation to their buyout.

Whittingham said: “We continue to work with a number of potential buyers to secure the future of Morecambe Football Club, all of whom are aware of the urgency of the Club’s position and fully expect this process to complete this week.

“There has seen (sic) a flurry of interest over the last month, and each potential Buyer has been given the required information and support in order to finalise their intention and plans toward the Club and the Community.

“This includes Panjab Warriors who, unfortunately, continue to issue statements that bear no relevance to actual events, are unhelpful and quite frankly bemusing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That said we have agreed to a Mediation meeting with Panjab, for this Wednesday, and await them confirming final details.

“Despite Panjab’s recent comments it was Bond Group that formally invited Panjab to Mediation but received no response from them.”

Whittingham’s previous statement on July 27 urged Panjab Warriors to make contact and complete a sale, while claiming ‘continual negative press statements’ had caused concern to the reported Jonny Cato-led consortium.

His management of the sale process, which has been ongoing since September 2022, has led to an increasing volume of criticism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittingham’s response on Monday was to criticise what he called the spreading of ‘inaccurate information’, claiming that has impacted upon a sale.

He continued: “Those not directly involved in this process choose to make uninformed statements for their own self-promotion, including Members of Parliament.

“None of these people have made any effort to contact Bond Group in order to discuss the situation directly but instead use their platforms to spread inaccurate information which is irresponsible and has affected the sale process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Key stakeholders of the club are regularly updated, as we along with our Advisory team engage with Buyers and remain fully supportive of the process.

“We will be appointing an Interim Board imminently to facilitate the final stages of the sale process.”